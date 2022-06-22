Muncy Valley — Beatrice M. Heinrich, 87, of Muncy Valley died Friday, June 17, 2022 at her home.

Born December 30, 1934, in Muncy Valley, she was a daughter of Bruce and Irene (Curtis) Cox.

Beatrice was a graduate of the former Sullivan Highlands School, Sonestown, and retired from Sullivan County School District where she was employed as a cafeteria worker. She was a member of Nelson Armes Post 601 Ladies Auxiliary, Sonestown, Rock Run Church, Muncy Valley, and a former member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Nordmont.

In her free time Beatrice enjoyed word searches, cross word puzzles, playing scrabble, putting puzzles together, cooking, baking, and above all, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are three sons, Matthew (Shelly) Heinrich Sr. of Hughesville, Robert (Patsye) Heinrich Sr. of Muncy Valley, and Daniel (Donna) Heinrich Sr. of Muncy Valley; four daughters, Debra (Ron) Carr of Coudersport, Nancy (Mike) Bahr of N.Y., Shirley (John) Parulski of Muncy Valley, and Lillian Sampson of Md.; a brother, Jack (Joan) Cox of Bradford; a sister, Donna Huey of Ariz.; 20 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Berton Heinrich, Jr.; six brothers, James Cox, David Cox, Donald Cox, Edward Cox, Thomas Cox, and Robert Cox; and two sisters, Nancy Cisney, and Linda Wertman.

Funeral Service will be held 9 a.m. Thursday, June 23 at Rock Run Church, 1190 Rt. 220 Hwy., Muncy Valley, with Rev. James W. Bechtel officiating. Burial will follow in Cherry Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

