Williamsport, Pa. — Beatrice M. "Bea" Ayers, 98, of Williamsport died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Burton D. Ayers.

Born Jan. 2, 1925 in Springville, she was a daughter of the late James Arthur and Ethel Mae (Harvey) Webber.

Bea was a 1943 graduate of Tunkhannock High School. She was a member of Garden View Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years. Bea was a devoted housewife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed taking care of children and cooking for her family.

Surviving are her children, Bonnie R. Bailey (Lawrence "Rick"), of Howard, Kevin D. (Christine) and Burton D. Ayers Jr., both of Williamsport; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John Robert Ayers; and four siblings.

A committal service will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Wildwood Cemetery chapel, located next to the office.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bea’s name to the Garden View Baptist Church, 1600 Doris Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Beatrice’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

