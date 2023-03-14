Mill Hall, Pa. — Beatrice J. Killinger, 83, of Mill Hall passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at The Williamsport Home.

Born January 7, 1940 in Howard, she was the daughter of the late Eldon and Viola Bechdel Phillips.

Beatrice was the Valedictorian of her graduating class, the 1957 Class of Bald Eagle Nittany High School.

On May 31, 1957, she married John J. Killinger with whom she shared 41 years before his passing in 1998.

Throughout the years, Beatrice was employed at JC Penney Catalog Department, Bobbie Brooks, and Cobblers Shoes. She was then employed as a seamstress at Lock Haven Laundry until their closing, at which time she purchased their equipment and started doing alterations at her home.

Beatrice was a member of Laurel Run United Methodist Church.

She was a leader of the 4-H Group Beaty’s Crafty Crafters as well as a member of both the Clinton County 4x4 Rescue Team and Card Club.

Beatrice was known for baking wedding cakes that both looked and tasted great.

She enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, and sewing- even doing alterations for other residents of The Williamsport Home.

Beatrice loved spending time with her family- whether it was camping, hunting or fishing, dancing with her husband or attending family get-togethers.

Surviving are her children: Catherine Dawes of Ulster and John (Katie) Killinger, Anita (Ray) Eldred and Brett Killinger, all of Mill Hall; a brother, Elmer Phillips of Mill Hall; eight grandchildren: Leslie, Laura, Loretta, Michael, Karin, Heather, Katelyn and David; two step-grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Phillips; a son-in-law, Art Dawes; and a great grandson, Keenan.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington with Pastor Paula Smith officiating.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions in Beatrice’s name may be made to Laurel Run United Methodist Church through the funeral home.

