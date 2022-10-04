Williamsport — It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Beatrice Gamble on October 1, 2022

Bea was a light in this world and touched the lives of many with her big heart and giving spirit. She will be greatly missed by the Williamsport community.

Information regarding the memorial service will be forthcoming.

The family will receive your condolences at 1723 Memorial Ave, Williamsport Pa. or via email at lgam1955@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider honoring Bea’s legacy with a gift to:

Beatrice “Momma B” Gamble, Endowed Scholarship Fund at Lycoming College. Online contribution link: www.lycoming.edu/gamblescholarship.

Arrangements entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.

