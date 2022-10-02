Muncy — Basil S. Alexander, 81, of Muncy passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born December 28, 1940 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Forrest and Violet (Livermore) Alexander. Throughout his younger years, Basil attended Williamsport High School. He and his spouse Mary L. Gray of Muncy shared a wonderful life together for over 43 years.

Basil spent his entire working career in the trucking industry working for Mercer Transportation for 15 years, KB Trucking and Excavating for many years, and most recently for Hafer Trucking until his retirement.

Basil was also well known for his love of racing. He, along with his brother Mel, spent many years on the dirt track circuit as the drivers of the Pink Lady and Orange Blossom Special. Many stories have been told of Basil and his pink driving boots.

An avid hunter, Basil was a member of the 3 Point Hunting Club, Pennsdale. A beloved uncle to his many nieces and nephews, his auctioneering skills will be missed at the family reunions.

Surviving in addition to his wife are five children, William Alexander of N.C., Mark Moore of Cogan Station, Teel Brown of Johnstown, Brandi Alexander (Laubach) of Jersey Shore, and Heath Alexander of Virginia Beach, Va.; step children, Lisa Capeli and Anthony Casamo; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Basil was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Fontiane and Ruth June; and a brother, Melvin Alexander.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

