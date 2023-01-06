Williamsport, Pa. — Barry L. Murray, 75, of Williamsport died Monday, January 2, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport, with his family by his side.

He was born January 21, 1947 in Shamokin, a son of the late Edward and Mildred (Weitzel) Murray.

Barry received a Life Underwriters fellowship through Metlife and worked as a financial representative for Comprehensive Financial Group, Williamsport.

He was a former member of the Muncy Kiwanis Club. Barry enjoyed coaching youth football, playing golf, and doing crossword puzzles.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Surviving are one son, Brian (Nancy) Murray, of Hughesville; two grandchildren, Page (Seth Berger) Murray and Zack (Destinee Ktytor) Murray; and two great-grandchildren, Jaxon Murray and Roman Berger.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by four brothers, Ron, Bob, and Kenny Murray, and Ted Hines.

Private interment will be held at a later date in Arlington Nation Cemetery.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

To plant a tree in memory of Barry Murray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

