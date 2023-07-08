Lock Haven, Pa. — Barry L. Coleman, Sr., 67, of E. Bald Eagle St., Lock Haven, passed away at his home on June 22, 2023.

He was born in Centre County on June 25, 1955 to James and Lois Young Coleman.

Barry was a loving father and brother and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his son, Barry L. (B.J.) Coleman, Jr., a brother Larry G. Coleman and his sisters, Pamela J. Pletz, Janice Peese, and Sharon Coleman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald W. Coleman, Sr., James P. Coleman, and a sister Darlene Coleman.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page

To plant a tree in memory of Barry Coleman, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.