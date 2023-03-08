Muncy, Pa. — Barry E. Tanner, 76, of Muncy passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Muncy Place.

Born February 18, 1947 in Muncy, he was the son of the late Bruce E. and Jean M. (Milheim) Tanner.

Barry was a 1965 graduate of Warrior Run High School; he then went on to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves for two years. He worked and retired from ACF Industries in Milton after 33 years. He also owned and operated Tanner’s Welding and Excavating for many years.

He enjoyed being outdoors and hunting for both deer and turkey. Barry also enjoyed farming, NASCAR being a Dale Earnhardt fan, and an Oakland Raiders fan. He loved John Deere Tractors.

He is survived by his two sons: Barry L. Tanner and his wife Pamela S., of Muncy and Brandon P. Tanner, of Turbotville; three grandchildren: Courtney McCoy and her husband Justin, Ashlynne Tanner, and Spencer Tanner and his wife Samantha; one brother: Ronald L. Tanner and his wife Ruth, of Turbotville; and several great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

In keeping with his wishes, services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in his memory be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://act.alz.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

