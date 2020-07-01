Williamsport -- Barry E. Bevan, 77, of Williamsport died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at The Gatehouse.

Born May 27, 1943 in Plymouth, he was a son of the late Alfred and Eleanor (Grosz) Bevan.

Barry was a proud veteran who served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was an avid biker and member of the American Legion Post 617 and member of the Disabled American Vets Post 50.

A private burial with will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.