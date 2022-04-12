Loganton -- Barbarann Miller, 73, of Loganton passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Edward Frederick Miller, Sr.

Born December 8, 1948 in Maple Shade, New Jersey, she was a daughter of the late Frederick Grunsby and Ruth (Abbott) Rogers and step daughter of the late Fred Rogers.

Barbarann worked at Jersey Shore Leader Nursing Home Dietary for 18 years. She then owned and operated Tara’s Personal Care Home for many years until retirement. During retirement she enjoyed helping her family at their businesses, often working at Harvest Moon in Williamsport beside her daughter Trina and son-in-law Joe, or Twilight Diner in Loganton with her son Edward Jr. and daughter-in-law Traci. For many years, Barbarann adored being a lunch lady at Curtin Intermediate School. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

She enjoyed baking cakes, decorating for Christmas and creating blankets for her grandchildren, displaying her immaculate liquid embroidery skills.

Barbarann had a huge heart, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, often teaching them ways or life skills that they will forever cherish.

Surviving are her six children and their families, a daughter, Theresa Beiter, her husband Joseph of Williamsport, their children, Eric Beiter (Brooke), Carinne Thompson (Marcus), Noah, Isaac, Sarina and Evan Beiter, and their grandchildren, Charlotte, Valerie, and Noelle Beiter, Richai and Chet Johnson with one on the way; daughter, Tammatha Bambenek of New York and her son, Zachary Bambenek; son, Edward F. Miller, Jr., his wife Traci of Loganton and their children, Austin and Kaitlyn Miller; daughter, Trina Rinker, her husband Joseph of Jersey Shore and their children, Haley, Hayden and Hayes Rinker; daughter, Tracy Bardo, her husband John of Lock Haven and their daughter, Carlee Bardo (Carter); and daughter, Tara Kropp, her husband Paul of Williamsport and their children, Alynna, Kimberlynn and Remingtyn Kropp; two siblings, Rick Grunsby (Heidi) of Williamsport and Cheryl Siebenaler (Rob) of Minnesota; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved friends.

A funeral service to honor Barbarann’s life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 5973 Jacks Hollow Road, Bastress, with The Rev. Bert S. Kozen celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Barbarann’s name may be made to Curtin Intermediate PTO, 85 Eldred Street, Williamsport PA 17701 or children’s books can be brought to the visitation on Monday at Sanders to be donated in Barbarann’s name to the Curtin Intermediate School Library.

Online condolences may be made on Barbarann’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.