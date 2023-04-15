Williamsport, Pa. — Barbara Shatto, 88, of Williamsport passed away at the Gatehouse Hospice on April 14, 2023.

Barb was born in Williamsport on July 4, 1934, a daughter of John Franklin and Edna M. (Rice) Stroup.

She had been employed by the former Bell Telephone and for many years in the display and advertising department at Sears and Roebuck. Among her many talents, she was a great organizer and it made her a natural when it came to her leadership role with the Girl Scouts and her work at Camp Lycogis. She was also a talented artist working in many different art mediums, including watercolors and charcoal, and she was considered by many to be a very talented calligrapher. Barb also enjoyed working on puzzles.

Until recently she was a very active member of Holy Cross Orthodox Church, then she became a member of Holy Annunciation Orthodox Church in Berwick.

Surviving is her husband of 69 years, Lewis Shatto. They started dating in the 9th grade and were married September 11, 1953. In addition, she is survived by a son, Randall R. (Christine) Shatto of Roanoke, Va.; daughter, Kathleen A. (Father Gregory White) Shatto White of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Stefany (Marc) Morin, Kristin (John) Jubinski, Gregory (Desiree) White, Jr., Katerina Shatto; step grandchildren, David (Dr. Kimberly) Aderhold, Erica (Paul) Savini, and 15 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Montoursville Cemetery on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. with her son-in-law, Father Gregory White, Sr., Dean and Rector of Holy Resurrection Cathedral in Wilkes-Barre, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Barbara’s name may be made to Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to share condolences and memories.

