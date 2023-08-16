Dewart, Pa. — Barbara R. Hartline, 91, formerly of Dewart, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

She was born November 8, 1931 in Danville, the daughter of the late Rev. Russell A. and Esther (Kurtz) Flower. On June 20, 1954, she married Robert H. Hartline and they celebrated 56 years of marriage until his death on July 15, 2010. More recently she had resided with her companion, Terry Anspach, until his death in December 2021.

Barbara was a 1949 graduate of the former Turbotville - Lewis High School and a 1951 graduate of Lycoming College. She was a life-long member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville, where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. Her father, the Rev. Russell A. Flower, served as pastor there for 44 years earlier in her life.

She and her husband owned and operated Hartline's Exxon in Dewart from 1964 until their retirement in 1988. Prior to 1964, she was employed by Turbotville National Bank and the former Turbotville Block Company.

Known as "the hug lady," she gave a hug to everyone she met. At church, in restaurants and grocery stores, any place there were people. People would even come up to her and ask her for a hug. In May 2016 she walked up to a WNEP news reporter at Country Cupboard in Lewisburg and asked if she could give her a hug. The lady looked at her a little confused, but said okay. As the news reporter was walking away, she stopped, turned around, and said, "Thanks, I needed that."

She volunteered at Evangelical Community Hospital and various nursing homes. An active member of her church, she played piano for many years for the Sunshine Sunday school class and spent many hours writing sympathy, get-well, and other cards on behalf of the church, for the past 44 years. She also planned funeral luncheons there until the time of her death.

She enjoyed watching Phillies, Pirates, and Yankees baseball games, and earlier in life, bowling. She also enjoyed going out to eat with her companion, Terry Anspach, and spending hours talking to people they would meet in restaurants.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law: Bill and Leslie Hartline of rural Muncy; two grandchildren: Ashley Hinchliffe and her husband James, and Tyler Hartline and his wife Mercedez; a great-granddaughter, Evelynn Rose Hartline, and a great-grandson, Braxton White.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise Street, Turbotville, where the funeral will be held at 12 Noon with the Rev. Erwin C. Roux, her pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Turbotville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to the Memorial Fund at Zion Lutheran Church, PO Box 277, Turbotville, PA 17772.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

