Williamsport — Barbara Kiessling Keener, 87, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport, surrounded by her family.

Surviving is her loving husband of 67 years, Donald R. Keener, whom she married June 4, 1955.

Born Nov. 8, 1934 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late John D. and Florence Elizabeth "Betty" (Dawson) Kiessling.

Barbara was a 1952 graduate of Williamsport High School and graduated from Lock Haven University in 1972, where she received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She retired in 1991 after 18 years of teaching at Woolrich Elementary School in the Keystone Central School District.

She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Williamsport. Barbara volunteered for North Central Sight Services and also volunteered to teach English to immigrants as a second language in Leesburg and Wildwood, Fla.

Barbara was an avid golfer and was a member of White Deer Golf Course and the Women’s Golf Association at White Deer. In her retirement, she and her husband Donald enjoyed their winters in Florida. Most of all Barbara was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children Stephen D. Keener (Cheryl) of Williamsport and Michael R. Keener (Marie) of Houston, Texas; eight grandchildren Josh, Nick, Maggie, Jessica, Ashley, Kristen, Sammy, and Gracie, nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters; Linda Stewart of Florida and Eleanor Gleckner of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers; Russell "Bo" Kiessling, John D. "Jack" Kiessling, William S. Kiessling and a sister; Mary A. Troisi.

A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Ave. Williamsport. A memorial service to honor the life of Barbara will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Trinity Episcopal Church 844 West Fourth St. Williamsport. Services will be followed by a private family interment in the Trinity Episcopal Church Columbarium.

Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s name to North Central Sight Services 2121 Reach Road Williamsport, PA 17701.

Barbara's family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and professional staff at UPMC Williamsport for the thoughtful and warm care extended to Barbara and her husband Don during a very difficult time.

Online condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

