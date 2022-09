Williamsport — Barbara K. Keener, 87, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport, surrounded by her family.

A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Ave. Williamsport. A memorial service to honor the life of Barbara will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Trinity Episcopal Church 844 West Fourth St. Williamsport.

A full obituary will appear on Monday.

