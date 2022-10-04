rose obit candle new size.jpg

Williamsport — Barbara Joan Smith, 88, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 surrounded by family.

Per her wishes funeral services will be private.

www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!