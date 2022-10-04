Williamsport — Barbara Joan Smith, 88, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 surrounded by family.
Per her wishes funeral services will be private.
Updated: October 4, 2022 @ 10:40 am
