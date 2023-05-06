Lock Haven, Pa. — Barbara Jane Kulak, 92, a long-time resident of Lock Haven, passed away on Friday, May 5 at Laurel View Village in Davidsville, Pennsylvania, where she had resided since 2014.

On July 1, 1929, Barbara was born to W. Benjamin Koch and Miriam Kreidler Koch in Lock Haven, where she graduated from high school in 1947. She was an accomplished knitter, having learned the skill from her algebra teacher, Miss Zindel; she also enjoyed reading, yard sales, and collecting dolls and teddy bears.

Once described as “a woman before her time” and remembered for her strong work ethic and sense of responsibility, Barbara held several jobs from the time she was a teenager until retirement from her long-time employment at Piper Aircraft Corporation. The position she found most fulfilling and interesting was in Piper’s sales department, where among other duties she provided travel and administrative support for Piper distributors around the world. Many of the distributors wrote letters of appreciation to Barbara for her assistance, including Lord Kildare, latterly Gerald FitzGerald, Eighth Duke of Leinster, who in the time of handwritten letters continued a friendly correspondence with her for many years from his home in Oxfordshire, England. Barbara also appeared in marketing materials for Piper’s “Quiet” campaign, promoting the company’s new soundproofing for its airplane cabins.

Barbara is survived by her children: Barbara Jo Kulak of Lock Haven; Laura Matthews (Colin) of Castleton, Virginia; Greg Kulak of Moneta, Virginia; and Anne Kulak of Amissville, Virginia. She is survived, as well, by five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and six great great grandchildren, respectively: Christie Hanna (Eric) of Lock Haven; Ian Matthews (Claire) of Clifton, Virginia; Kate Matthews of Bali, Indonesia; Matthew Kulak (Christine) of Dunnstown; Wyatt Kulak of Sacramento, California; Kayla Kline (Jarred), McKenzie Hanna, and Garrett Hanna of Lock Haven; Amber LaJoie (Rusty) of Hertford, North Carolina; Hudson Fabian of Lock Haven; Sullivan Kulak, Carys Kulak, and Evelyn Kulak of Dunnstown; Bradley Mae LaJoie and Elijah LaJoie of Hertford, North Carolina. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Margaret Rechel, of Dunnstown and her nieces Monica Tate of Lock Haven and Wendy Belinc of State College and their families.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents; by her grandson Bradley Kline; and by her husband of nearly 48 years, Joseph Kulak.

Funeral Services for Barbara J. Kulak will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W, Main St., Lock Haven, Pennsylvania 17745. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home one hour prior to services. Officiating will be Pastor Susan Champion of the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church, Mill Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Barbara’s name to Alzheimer’s Research. The address is Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601. (Please add a note the that the contribution is for Research).

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.