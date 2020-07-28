Muncy -- Barbara J. Spring, 92, a lifelong resident of Muncy, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born January 26, 1928 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Fredrick and Virginia (Border) Funston. On September 12, 1948 she married Oakley Spring, who survives. Together they celebrated 71 years of marriage.

Barbara was a 1946 graduate of Muncy High School and an active member of Grace Baptist Church in Muncy.

She spent her early years raising and taking care of her family and later worked at the former Britt’s Department Store, Williamsport.

Barbara was an avid antique collector, and along with her husband, spent many years traveling and participating as antique dealers in shows throughout Pennsylvania. Together, they also owned and operated their own antique business.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Michael Spring and his wife, June, of Holland, Michigan and Scott Spring and his wife, Mia, of Johnson City, Texas; one sister, Betty Olsen Shook, of Arizona; and seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one sister, Mary Rohm; one brother, Paul Funston; one grandchild, Aaron Spring; and her daughter-in-law, Carolyn Spring.

Services were held privately at the convenience of the family in Muncy Cemetery.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.