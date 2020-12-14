Williamsport -- Barbara J. Minier, 76, of Williamsport died peacefully Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the Williamsport Home.

Surviving is her loving husband of 39 years, Larry R. Weaver whom she married September 3, 1981.

Born December 30, 1943 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Gladys (Wolfe) Minier.

Barb graduated from South Williamsport High School, class of 1961, and went on to earn her Bachelor’s degree from Trinity College in Washington D.C. She began a lifelong career working as a technical specialist at Bell telephone and later for AT&T. Barb was always proud to have handled accounts and installed communication systems at the White House, State Department, World Bank and for the U.S. Army. She retired in 1998.

She was a life member of Messiah Lutheran Church and enjoyed sewing and doing crafts.

Surviving in addition to her husband and her three step-children, Jeffrey Weaver (Carolyn) of Sinking Spring, Jill Thornley (Steven) of Dallastown, and Jamie Miers (Sean) of Southport, N.C.; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a special niece, Denise Lynch (Kevin) of Roswell, Georgia; a nephew, Robert Grover “R.G.” Minier; and a sister-in-law, Janie Minier of Florida.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert James “Jim” Minier and her beloved toy poodle, LillyLarue.

Services will be held privately with burial in Wildwood Cemetery due to current health restrictions.

Memorial contributions may be made in Barb’s name to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary, online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.