Nisbet — Barbara J. Hill, 58, of Nisbet passed away peacefully Friday, July 8, 2022 with family by her side at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. Surviving is her loving husband of 35 years, W. Joseph Hill.

Born July 17, 1963 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Malvin I. Andrews II (Gerri) of Reynoldsville and the late Alberta "LuAnn" (Pyfer) Andrews.

Barb was a graduate of South Williamsport High School and achieved certification as a Nursing Assistant. Prior to her cancer diagnosis, Barb spent 20 years working for Shop Vac in vac assembly.

Barb relished in time spent at the beach with her toes in the Ocean City, Maryland sand and country music in the background. She enjoyed shopping for her kids and grandkids, and was known to beat out Santa with her gift-giving skills. Christmas time was always a special holiday in Barb’s home. Her cooking was second-to-none, and she will always be remembered for her kind heart, smile, giggle, and wittiness.

Surviving in addition to her husband and father are two children, AJ Hill (Tasha) of Cogan Station, and Jessica Hill of Nisbet; a sister Lynn Catherman (Scott) of Williamsport; 5 grandchildren, Cayden, Brantley, Arabella, Makena, and Hunter; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service to honor the life of Barbara will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A viewing will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at Sanders.

