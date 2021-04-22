South Williamsport -- Barbara J. Farley, 92, formerly of Hastings Street, South Williamsport, passed away on April 17, 2021 at Rose View Center.

Barbara was born in La Jose, now Newburg, Pa., on October 5, 1928, the daughter of Joseph W. and Abbie (Myers) Hurd. The family eventually moved to Williamsport and she graduated in 1946 from Williamsport High School.

She was employed at the former Keeler-Hoff Supply Co. Barbara was a member of First United Methodist Church. Her favorite hobby was needlepoint.

Surviving are a son, Ronald L. Farley of Kill Devil Hills, N.C., a daughter, Linda A. Hayton of South Williamsport, and a grandson, Lee A. Hayton.

In addition to her parents, her husband of 63 years, Donald D. Farley, and a brother, Albert L. Hurd, preceded her in death.

A graveside service was held on April 21, 2020 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, 3332 Lycoming Mall Dr., Muncy.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements.