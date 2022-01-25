Williamsport -- Barbara J. Dos Santos, 77, of Williamsport passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jose Dos Santos in 2013.

Born April 3, 1944, in Fall River, Mass., she was a daughter of the late William E. and Beatrice Y. (Fraizer) Bowyer.

Barbara retired from Dunkin Donuts in Bridgewater, Mass. She enjoyed crocheting, word search puzzles, and adult coloring books.

Surviving are three sons Terry Felt of Williamsport, William Felt of Baldwinsville, N.Y., and Peter Felt of Oswego, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister Geraldine Mason of East Bridgewater, Mass.; and two nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons Richard and Michael Felt and a brother Charles Bowyer.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s name to the American Diabetes Association

P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

