Muncy, Pa. — Barbara J. “Barb” Summers, 81, of Muncy died Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born September 18, 1941 in Alvira, she was a daughter of the late George and Rosellen (Robison) King.

Barb worked various jobs throughout the area, most recently at Springs Window Fashions, where she retired.

She was a member of Community Christian Church, Allenwood.

Barb enjoyed gardening, especially tending to her rose bushes. She also cherished time spent with her great-grandchildren.

Surviving are five children, John Prokop, of Milton, Jeffrey Prokop, of Muncy, Jeanne (Terry) Hummel, of Turbotville, Jerry (Edna) Prokop, of Muncy, and Joan (Mark) Smith, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one sister, Pauline Treese, of New Columbia; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four brothers and four sisters.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St. Muncy, where a funeral will be held at 4 p.m. with Pastor Dennis Huratiak officiating.

Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 10 in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family suggest contributions in Barb’s memory be made to Community Christian Church, PO Box 34 Allenwood, PA 17810,

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Summers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.