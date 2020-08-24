Williamsport -- Barbara Jane Allegrucci, 86, of Williamsport passed peacefully at home on Saturday, August 22, 2020 with Gina and Tom by her side.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Edward Allegrucci in 2000.

Born April 5, 1934 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Richard and H. Jane (Heberling) Preziosi.

Barb was a 1952 graduate of Williamsport High School and continued her education at Williamsport School of Nursing earning her LPN.

She worked at Divine Providence Hospital as a LPN for 12 years, Williamsport Hospital as a phone operator, Ocean View Elementary School as a teacher’s assistant and during retirement was a smiling face as a Walmart greeter.

Barb was a member of several Roman Catholic Churches in the Williamsport and Alaska areas, where she resided throughout her life. She was a member of Newberry Lioness, the Sons and Daughters of Italy #138, and Krafty Ladies of Newberry. Barb enjoyed crocheting, traveling, and reading on her Ipad and Kindle. Above all else Barb loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Thomas W. Allegrucci (Cynthia), of Mesa, Arizona, Gina L. Ireland (Mark), of Anchorage, Alaska, and Richard M. Allegrucci; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Phil Preziosi (Carmella), of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister, Ethel E. O’Connell, and daughter-in-law, Susan Allegrucci.

A Mass of Christian burial to honor the life of Barbara will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 27 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 West 4th St, Williamsport. A time of visitation will be held 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barb’s name may be made to the American Heart Association, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109.

