Milton — Barbara F. McCollum, 71, of rural Milton passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at her home.

Born August 15, 1950 in Danville, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Thelma (Craig) Foust. On May 28, 1988, she married William R. “WR” McCollum and together they celebrated 29 years of marriage until his passing on August 12, 2017.

She graduated Danville Area High School in 1968, graduated from Bloomsburg University in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in Education, and finalized her Master’s Degree in Education in 1989. Barbara enjoyed a 36-year career in Elementary Education, working at Montandon Elementary School for the majority of her career.

Most of all she cherished being a mother and grandmother to her family.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Mackenzie A. Appleman and her husband Zachary, of rural Milton; two granddaughters: Themie June Appleman and Elouise McBryde Appleman; and one sister, Frances.

In addition to her parents and husband, William, she was preceded in death by her brother, Butch Foust.

There will be a funeral service held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. Burial will follow in Washingtonville Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in her memory be made to a charity on your choice.

