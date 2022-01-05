Watsontown -- Barbara E. Ellis, 75, of Watsontown, formerly of New Berlin and Winfield, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born March 11, 1946 in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Esther M. (Renninger) Benfer. She was married to Earl M. Mabus until his death June 2, 1976 and later to Ford O. Ellis who preceded her in death in November 1996.

Earlier in her years she worked at Lewisburg Cleaners, and at the Milton Shoe Factory, she had then worked at the Rockwell Center, Milton and loved being a stay-at-home mother. She enjoyed sewing, coloring, and cooking, and cherished times spent with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are a son and daughter: Kevin W. Mabus of Allenwood and Becky E. Frey and her husband Randy of Hughesville; three step-sons: Joe, Albert, and Jim Mabus; four step-daughters: Della, Nancy, Lisa, and Lori Jo; five grandchildren: Brittany Frey, Jason Burley, Brandon, Tony, and Julia Mabus; one step-great-granddaughter, Kylie King; and five great-grandchildren: Murray Burley, Mya King, Mara Burley, Madilyn Frey, and Mastin Mingle; two brothers: John Benfer and his wife Helen of Mifflinburg and Robert Benfer of Milton; and two sisters: Shirley M. of Northumberland and Nancy Straub and her husband Paul of Winfield.

Preceding her in death besides her husbands was a step-daughter, Julie Stevens in 2021; three sisters: Mary Boop, Martha Anderson, and Dorothy Ward, and a brother, Frank Benfer.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown where the funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

