Jersey Shore -- Barbara Dolores Shemory, 92, of Jersey Shore passed away surrounded by family Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at home.

Born Sept. 4, 1929 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late William and Beulah (Shank) Clark.

Dolores graduated from Williamsport High School and married Orvis C. Shemory who preceded her in death. Her greatest role in life was being a wife and mother, taking care of her home and family. She was a member of Jersey Shore Presbyterian Church.

Dolores found pleasure in tending to her yard and gardening and was never afraid to get her hands dirty. She was a talented artist with the creative ability to transform blank slates into masterpieces. Her artistic gifts were also used while painting canvas, wood, benches and chairs.

Surviving are five children, Rodney Shemory (Lorraine) of McElhattan, Diane Cox (Robert) of Jersey Shore, Randy Shemory (Kim) and Gary Shemory, all of Antes Fort, and Lisa Bennett (Todd) of Mill Hall; six grandchildren, Rodney Jr., Russel, Andrew, Heather, Miranda, and Bobby; 10 great-grandchildren, Madison, Ryder, Emily, Autumn, Keira, Brysi, Shaylee, Gunner, Collins, and Cael; a sister, Beverly Hinkelman of Williamsport; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dolores was preceded in death by a brother, Wendell Clark.

A funeral service to honor the life of Dolores will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 16, at Jersey Shore Presbyterian Church, 235 S. Main St., Jersey Shore, PA 17740. Burial will follow in Jersey Shore Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions in Dolores’ name may be made to Jersey Shore Presbyterian Church at 235 S. Main St., Jersey Shore, PA 17740.

