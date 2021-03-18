Williamsport -- Barbara (Benson) Cormier, 82, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Barbara was born on January 15, 1939 in Newark, New Jersey and was the daughter of the late John and Camille Benson. She graduated from East Orange High School in New Jersey. She enjoyed cross word puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.

She is survived by father of children; Willie Roy Cormier, Sr. of Florida, one son; Willie Cormier, Jr. of Newark, N.J., four daughters; Jacqueline Felix of Syracuse, N.Y., Claudette Moyd and Cynthia Cormier, both of Williamsport and Catherine Cormier of Salisbury, Maryland, three grandchildren, nine great grandchildren one brother; John Benson, Jr., of New York. And a host of nieces and nephews living in Maryland and New Jersey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son; Robert Cormier, one grandson; Jamile Moyd and two sisters; Mary Benson and Jeanette Baker.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport.

