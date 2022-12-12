Williamsport, Pa. — Barbara Ann Shurer, 91, of Williamsport passed away at UPMC Susquehanna on Dec. 10, 2022 while surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born in Williamsport on Sept. 5, 1931, a daughter of Joseph F. and Florence E. (Gaus) Dincher.

Barbara was a graduate of the former Saint Mary’s High School and the State Beauty School. She was a devout Catholic and lifelong member of Saint Boniface Church. Her vocation in life was family including the administrative and prayerful support of her brother Carl’s missionary work with the Jesuits in India. Her first concern has always been the care and wellbeing of others. She nurtured family through both joyful and difficult times. She continued to host events and holidays well into her later life and enjoyed many great vacations with her children and grandchildren.

Barbara married Clarence R. Shurer on May 30, 1951 and celebrated 41 years of loving marriage until his death in 1993.

Surviving are her children and their families; Verna (William) Pittenger, Carl (Joannette) Shurer, daughter-in-law, Cindy Shurer, Kenneth (Pamela) Shurer, Thomas (Chris) Shurer, Elaine Shurer; 16 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, a son, Daniel, siblings, Louis, Rev. Carl, Richard Dincher, Mary Jo Murray, and family friend Frederick Shane all preceded her in death.

The family will receive friends at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd. Williamsport on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 from 9 to 11 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Boniface Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 with the Rev. Robert J. Antonelli officiating assisted by her son, Deacon Thomas Shurer. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara’s name may be made to the Sisters of Christian Charity at Mallinckrodt Convent, 350 Bernardsville Rd., Mendham, NJ 07945 to aid in the care of infirm members of their congregation.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.