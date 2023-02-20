Williamsport, Pa. — Barbara Ann Little, 80, of Williamsport passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at her home.

She was born in Williamsport on May 15, 1942 to the late Alfred LaCerra and Lucille (Harris) Long.

Barbara was a member of St. Boniface Church, Williamsport. She was married to her late Husband, Dean Little, Sr. on April 9, 1960. They shared 48 wonderful years together until his passing on Jan. 9, 2009.

Barbara worked at West Pharmaceuticals for many years. She liked to play bingo and go to the casino. Barbara was also a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Braves.

Barbara leaves behind a son, Dean (Cindy) Little, Jr. of Trout Run; a daughter, Debra (Chris Blaker) Little of Williamsport; eight grandchildren, Joshua Wenner, Kimberly (Carl Toti) Wertz, Nichole (Bruce) Kelly, Paul (Katie) Wenner, Corey Weaver (Lyndsay Cannon), Zack (Tracy) Little, Brittney (Joey) Alter, and Brandy Little; 31 great-grandchildren; and a fur baby, Lucky.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara is preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph LaCerra and Alfred “Sonny” Klinger, Jr.

Family and Friends are invited to attend a viewing on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, 500 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. The funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Donations can be made in Barbara’s name to the Dementia Society at www.dementiasociety.org/donate.

