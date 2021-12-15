Linden -- Barbara Ann Clark, “Fudge Lady,” 82, of Linden died peacefully on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at The Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born Feb. 5, 1939 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Boyd A. and Eleanor E. (Sheela) Greak.

She was a graduate of Williamsport High School Class of 1957. Barb retired from Woolrich after many years of work.

She was known to many as “The Fudge Lady” and had made her famous fudge since 1962, selling it at many craft and local fairs. She was a member of Avis United Methodist Church.

Surviving is her daughter Wendy Lou Baker of Williamsport. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Lee E. Greak.

A memorial service to honor Barb’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SERRV International 532 Baltimore Blvd. Suite 409 Westminster, MD 21157-6120

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. E-condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com



