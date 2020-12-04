Muncy -- Barbara Ann Bubb, August 11, 1961 - December 1, 2020

Barbara passed away December first at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

For many years she enjoyed eating lunch every Saturday with her mother at the KMart lunch counter. After Barbara's mother died, her sister Sarah continued the tradition every Saturday at Orlie's in Muncy; her special waitress was Marsha, Marsha, Marsha who treated her like a queen. Barbara also enjoyed shopping and lunch outings with her sister Susan. Barb loved eating; in the morning, the first words out of her mouth were "What's for dinner tonight?" Besides mealtime, buying jewelry, collecting nail polish, and getting her hair done were among her passions.

Barbara truly touched many hearts during her life here on earth. Everyone who met her always remembered her, and she remembered everybody. And if she didn't, she was good at faking it. In her best moments, she was Miss Cordiality. Rest In Peace dear Barbara Ann.

Surviving relatives include her aunt, Barbara Knight Degyansky, Elizabethtown, Pa.; sister, Sarah Verrastro, State College; brother-in-law, Pat Verrastro, Williamsport; niece, Jennie Verrastro, State College; Susan Bubb, Hughesville; and Robert W. Knight, Halifax, Pa.

She was predeceased by her parents who adored her, John A. and Nancy Knight Bubb, of Muncy.

Services will be held privately. Burial will be held in the Muncy Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.