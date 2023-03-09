Lock Haven, Pa. — Our beautiful, kind, loving mother, Barbara A. Soderlund, peacefully passed away in her home on March 7, 2023 at the age of 95. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She had many friends and was well-loved by all.

She was born in Long Island, N.Y. to Margaret and Valentine Minder in 1927, the youngest of eight siblings. She was married to Kenneth H. Soderlund on Sept. 2, 1948. They were married 61 years before his passing in 2010. She was predeceased by a daughter, Jan (James) Cameron in 2014.

She has four surviving children: Susan (Marvin) Russell, Kenneth (Kim) Soderlund, LuAnn (Kurt) Bickel and JoAnn (Michael) Campbell. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Rusty (Heidi) Russell, Brian (Jennifer) Russell, Shannon Soderlund, Sandra (Duane) Knopp, Michael (Kelly) Campbell, Christopher Campbell, Jason and Bradley Cameron, and Andrew (Lani) Bickel; and sixteen great grandchildren: Samantha, Jared and Lynnae Russell; Nataleigh, Makenzie, and Kaeleigh Russell; Faith, Garrett, Everett, and Kylee Knopp; Marley, Bailey, Barrett, and Lyla Bickel; and Michael III and Alex Campbell.

She worked as a secretary at Hammermill Corp., Lock Haven School District and Lock Haven University, retiring in 1990.

She was very active in the Catholic Charismatic and Lock Haven Prayer Group for years. She was also a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, serving as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, and Coordinator and Catechist of the RCIA of St. Agnes and Immaculate Conception Church parishes from 1990 until she had to discontinue to become a caregiver for her husband. Additionally, she was a member of the St. Agnes Bible Study Group as well as the St. Agnes and Immaculate Conception Prayer Line. She was also a member of the new Charismatic Prayer Group at Holy Spirit Parish. She had such love and devotion to her Church.

Our mother was creative and talented in many areas - especially painting in oils and watercolors. She was an herb garden enthusiast and absolutely loved knitting and crocheting. She was so positive and joyful to be around, never saying a bad word about anyone and saw the goodness in each person. It is her inner beauty that will be remembered and missed so much.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 3 E. Walnut St., Lock Haven with Rev. Father Joseph Orr officiating. Interment will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery, Lock Haven.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

