Hughesville -- Barbara A. Dincher, 75, of Hughesville died Thursday, June 24, 2021 at her home.

Born September 29, 1945 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Monroe V. and Betty (Artley) Barto. Her husband of 52 years, David H. Dincher, preceded her in death on October 30, 2016.

Surviving is a daughter, Tammy R. (Jim) Parker of Rio Grande, N.J.; a son, David (Rachel Gray) Dincher Jr. of Wapwallopen; a sister, Alice Mahnke of Winter Haven, Fla.; a brother, David M. Barto of Milton; and a granddaughter, Kaylee L. Parker.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by a grandson, Mark A. Dincher; a brother, Wayne M. Barto; and two sisters, Judy L. Lehman, and Joyce L. Weaver.

In keeping with Barbara’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

