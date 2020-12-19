Williamsport -- Barbara A. Bosch, 92, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at ManorCare-North Health Systems, Williamsport, where she had been residing.

Born March 28, 1928 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Graydon and Mabel (Bradsford) Hoffman. She was married to Charles J. Bosch until his passing in 2004.

She is survived by her 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 5069 Rte 220 Hwy, Hughesville. www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com