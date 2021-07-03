Williamsport -- Barbara A. Barnes, 86, of Williamsport died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Williamsport Home.

Born April 27, 1935 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Violet (Kaiser) Reid.

Barbara was a graduate of St. Joseph High School. She operated her own beauty shop for 35 years. Barbara was a member of the Polish Club, St. Boniface Catholic Church and bowled in a women’s league at Faxon Bowling Lanes.

Surviving are her son, Michael Barnes (Teresa) of Nisbet; Judy Reid (sister-in-law); niece and nephews, Denise, Francis and Ronald.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Eugene S. Barnes in 2018 and a brother, Francis Reid.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara’s name may be made to Lycoming County S.P.C. A., 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Barbara’s obituary page at www.SandersMortuary.com.



