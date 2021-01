Jersey Shore -- Baby Kevin Anthony Baney, Jr., left footprints in our hearts on Sunday, January 17, 2021. He was the son of Kevin Anthony Baney Sr. and Amanda L. Butler.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.WelkerFuneralHome.com.