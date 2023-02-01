Lock Haven, Pa. — B. Leroy Chappelle, 80, of Lock Haven passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at his home.

Born in West Chester on May 9, 1942, he was the son of the late Walton S. and Harriet M. Messner Chappelle.

Following graduation from West Chester High School, Leroy served in the United States Army in Alaska from 1962 to 1965.

After returning from service, he obtained his Barber’s Certification from Johnstown Barber School.

On May 6, 1967 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, he married the former Patricia Barzona, who survives.

Leroy owned and operated Chappelle’s Barber Shop in Lock Haven for over 40 years.

He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, attending St. Agnes Catholic Church. He was a lifetime member of Hand-In-Hand Fire Company and enjoyed volunteering his time at their annual festival. Leroy was also a member of the Sons of Italy, Lock Haven.

He was an avid collector of model trains and was especially proud of his Lionel collection. Leroy enjoyed the outdoors, especially spending time at his camp and fishing. He was an accomplished handyman and had a passion for designing and creating projects – for both his personal home and for many friends and family. Most of all, Leroy loved his family dearly and cherished his time spent with them.

In addition to his loving wife, Patricia, he is survived by two daughters, Joellen (Dennis) Gilbert of Montoursville and Michelle Rosamilia of Mill Hall; a step-brother, Walt Chappelle, Jr. of West Chester; and his close cousin, Raymond (Lois) Messner of Lock Haven. Leroy’s proudest title was “Poppy” and was survived by three grandchildren, Bret (Roxanne) and Tyler (Andrea) Phillips, and Jeremy Rosamilia; and four great-grandchildren, Roman, Jaxon, Ravin and Reyna Phillips.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Margie Seddon and son-in-law, Matthew Rosamilia.

Private services for Leroy will be held at the convenience of his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Spirit Parish, c/o Moriarty Funeral Home & Crematory, 112 E. Church St., Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moriartyfuneral.com.

