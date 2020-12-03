Williamsport -- B. Jean Hare, 93, of Williamsport, strong believer in churches, passed away early on Advent Sunday morning, November 29, 2020 at The Williamsport Home. She would be pleased to look down from Heaven and see the greens hanging in the churches and the Christmas trees displayed on the day of her passing.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Alfred M. Hare, on March 7, 2007.

Born September 22, 1927 in Renovo, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Helen (Coffey) Hull. She loved Renovo and learned about God at the Chapel in South Renovo.

Alfred was employed by AT&T in New Jersey where the family moved in 1961, living first in Somerville and then Flemington. Jean joined the Somerville First United Methodist Church, Pastor John Infanger, and taught Sunday school to third and fourth graders for several years. In 1969 Jean was employed by Somerset County and assigned by the county office to the New Jersey Department of Education where she worked for 25 years.

Jean served as the local and county PTA president and also served on the state PTA board.

After retirement, Jean and Alfred moved to Linden and joined St. John's-Newberry Methodist Church. A longtime church believer, she blessed John F. Piper Jr. for unpaid years of service at Grace Methodist and for seeing upon the church's closing to become a home for the needy and homeless.

Jean was an avid reader and an exceptional cook. She liked working in her gardens and told everyone she "enjoyed digging in the dirt." Seeing vegetables and flowers grow gave her great satisfaction.

Surviving are two sons, Mark Hare of Linden, and Scott Hare (Lori) of Bowers; two grandsons, Brian Hare of Bowers and Wesley Hare of Flemington, N.J.; two nieces, Linda Haye and Helen Casey, both of New Jersey, and their families.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Harriet Davis in May.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Jean was a strong believer in churches and proposes any memorial contributions be made to the St. John's-Newberry United Methodist Church, 2101 Newberry St., Williamsport, PA 17701 or a church of your choice.

Love, Mark.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com