Williamsport, Pa. — B. Arlene (Free) LeVan, 93, of Williamsport passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at her daughter's home surrounded by her family.

She was married to the late Ralph E. LeVan for 47 years at the time of his death in 1998.

Arlene was born on August 20, 1929 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late Harry A. and Fern O. (Sheaffer) Free. She graduated from Williamsport High School. Most of her life, she was a member of the South Williamsport United Methodist Church and most recently the St. Paul United Methodist Church. She had played the bells and was active in the sewing club with the church. She was a member of the Amen Train which was a camping group and while she resided at the Williamsport Home apartments, she was an avid card player and was part of the travel committee. She enjoyed sewing, ceramics, puzzles, camping, and traveling.

Arlene is survived by three sons; Mark E. LeVan (Sandra) of Nisbet, Craig D. LeVan (Elke) of Muncy and Keith B. LeVan (Pamela) of Ft. Pierce, FL, one daughter; Kathleen G. “Kathy” Lamey (Bob) of Jersey Shore, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren, one brother; Harold Richard “Dick” Free (Doris) of Williamsport, and one sister; Lauretta Baumgartner (Bruce) of Cogan Station.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one grandson; Mitch LeVan, one brother; Robert Free, one sister; Grace Tate, and one daughter-in-law; Debra LeVan.

There will be a visitation 10 – 11 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport where the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Ann Runnels will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the UPMC Hospice.

The family would like to thank all of the hospice persons involved with Arlene’s care.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.

