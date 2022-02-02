Williamsport -- Ayden Micah Winnie, infant son of Aaron Christopher Winnie and Kelly Teresa Marie Bidlespacher, became one of God’s smallest angels on Friday, January 28, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

As he was cradled in the arms of our Lord at the gates of heaven, he was greeted by his loving brother, Dylan Michael Winnie, paternal grandparents, William and Betty Lou Winnie and his maternal great-grandparents, John and Teresa Bidlespacher.

Surviving in addition to his parents are siblings, Ryan, Hailey, and Kelsey Shannon all of home; a maternal grandmother, Eva Bidlespacher; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends of the family.

Our only comfort is knowing that our boys are together and will have each other until we see them again.

“Not all siblings walk side by side, sometimes they have wings to fly” – Author Unknown

