Muncy, Pa. — Austin R. Rothfuss, 29, of Muncy died Saturday, August 12, 2023 in Williamsport.

Born February 23, 1994 in Lewisburg, he was the son of Ray E. Rothfuss III and Marti I. Davis.

Austin attended Warrior Run School District. He worked for his father at Rothfuss Race Car Chassis as a mechanic and a welder.

He had an amazing personality and was the life of the party. He loved working with his father in the garage on stock cars and enjoyed going to Selinsgrove and Clinton County Speedways. Austin will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his step-mother, Angela M. Rothfuss; three brothers, Robert Erwood, of California, Collin Rothfuss, of South Williamsport, and Dakota Carey, of Muncy; three sisters, Riley Cadyn Fisher, of Colorado, Leelle Carey, of Georgia, and Leyton Carey, of Pittsburgh; paternal grandmother, Gael Rothfuss, of Muncy; maternal grandmother, Vickie Rouse, of Mississippi; one uncle, Matt Davis of Louisiana; and three aunts Christine Rothfuss, of Maryland, Andrea Miller, of Mississippi, and Carrie Davis-Giri, of Colorado.

He was predeceased by his grandfather, Ray Edward Rothfuss, Jr.

Funeral arrangements will be made at the convenience of the family at a later date.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home 121 S. Main Street, Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Austin Rothfuss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.