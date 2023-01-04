Mill Hall, Pa. — Austin Matthew Shade, 22, of Mill Hall passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home.

Born September 29, 2000, he was a son of Thomas A. and Tina L. Jerles Shade, Jr.

Austin was a 2018 graduate of Central Mountain High School.

Austin, affectionately referred to as “Poop” by his Mom, enjoyed helping his Mom with her craft stand.

His Dad was his best friend.

While in high school, Austin volunteered at the Salvation Army.

He was gifted artistically, especially loving to paint and draw.

Austin enjoyed cooking, gaming, his PlayStation, and his pets.

In addition to his parents, Tom and Tina Shade of Mill Hall, he survived by his brother, Devin Shade of Mill Hall; maternal grandfather, William Jerles of Lock Haven; maternal grandmother, Donna (Tom) Neese Simmons of Loganton; many aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Bettyjane Shade, Sr.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington with Rev. Alan Eckenroad officiating. A reception will follow at Goodwill Hose Fire Co., 126 High St., Flemington.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Austin Shade as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.