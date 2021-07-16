Montgomery -- Augustine F. “Gus” Spizzirri, 89, of Montgomery passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 14, 2021 surrounded by family at his home.

Born August 28, 1931 in Steelton, he was a son of the late Augustine E. and Rose (Chiappetta) Spizzirri. On August 28, 1956 he married the former Jean Kreisher, who preceded him in death on September 13, 2013. Together they celebrated 57 years of marriage.

He was a graduate of Steelton High School where he was a member of the Italian Club and also won two championships on the football team. He later graduated from Lock Haven Teachers College and taught at the former St. Mary Central, currently Elk County Christian School, where he was the head basketball and track coach, and assistant football coach.

Gus started his teaching career at Montgomery Area High School in 1965 and started the track program, which he coached until he retired, compiling over 200 wins. He also served as head football coach and girls' basketball coach at various times.

He was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Muncy.

Gus was inducted into the Montgomery Sports Hall of Fame and the West Branch Sports Hall of Fame, in which he also served on the Board of Directors. He was a member of the Montgomery Planning Board and the Montgomery School Board.

He loved to golf and played in a senior Golf League at White Deer Golf Course, where he also worked part time during retirement. Gus was also well known for officiating local sporting events. He was one of only three officials to have served PIAA for over 50 years.

Gus loved hunting, fishing, coaching sports and spending time with his family.

Surviving are four daughters, Debra A.(Rudy) Marks, of Sunbury, Darlene M. (Kevin) Bower, of Allenwood, Lori A.(Charles) Noll, of Williamsport and Lynn M. (Michael) Litzelman, of Jersey Shore; two sisters, Rosalyn (John) Latin, of Harrisburg, and Dorothy (Howard) Minnick, of New Cumberland; nine grandchildren, Monica, Jeremiah, Joshua, Jeremy, Justin, Tuesday, Jonathan, Kendall and Canaan; and 15 great-grandchildren, Jordyn, AnnMarie, Joshua, Jaiden, Hunter, Trenton, Logan, Penelope, Patience, Scarlett, Cooper, Colby, Mason, Tristan and Kendra.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by one brother, Robert Spizzirri; and one sister, Marie Glazener.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 19 at the Church of the Resurrection, 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. with his pastor, the Rev. Glenn McCreary officiating.

Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, online at www.alz.org

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Augustine Spizzirri as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



