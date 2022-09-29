Muncy — Audrey Pearl Wertman, 93, of Muncy passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord surrounded by her family on Monday, September 26, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born November 20, 1928 in Montgomery, she was the daughter of the late R. Leroy and M. Evelyn (Miller) Finck. On June 1, 1948, she married Van Dorn Wertman. Together they celebrated 65 happy years of marriage until his passing on March 7, 2014.

Audrey was an active member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Muncy. She served as a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible school leader, sang in the chancel choir, and was a member of the Women of St. Andrew.

Audrey was a 1946 graduate of Montgomery High School. She worked at GTE Sylvania, Montoursville for 25 years, retiring in 1990.

She was a member of Muncy Business and Professional Women, Senior Citizens, and Williamsport Christian Women’s Club, through which she hosted many Bible Studies in her home. Audrey also did volunteer work at Muncy UPMC Gift Box.

Audrey was a wonderful cook and especially known for her delicious coconut cream pies! She sent many thoughtful cards to her family, friends, and neighbors. However, her greatest love was spending quality time with her children and grandchildren.

Audrey is survived by four children, Gail (Ed) Lewis of Sarasota, Florida, Joy (Dean) Barto of Hughesville, Dr. Gary (Lynn) Wertman of Blairs Mills, Pa. and Julie Souter of Muncy; seven grandchildren, Matthew Barto, Kimberly Crisp, Dr. Gary Wertman II, Christopher Wertman, Amy Brinser, Jennifer Souter, and Erica Warner; eight great-grandchildren, Conner Barto, Sydney, Kylie and Olivia Crisp, Teagan Brinser, Gavan, Karson and Bodie Wertman; a great-grandson due in December; two step great-granddaughters, Emily and Ashley Fullerton; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Marlin and Naomi Wertman, of Muncy.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son-in-law, Budd M. Souter, Jr., a brother and sister-in-law, Franklin and Lois Finck.

Friends will be received from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Ben Lander, officiating.

Burial will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Audrey's name to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main St., Muncy, PA 17756

The family would like to thank UPMC Williamsport, Valley View Rehab, the Celebration Villa and Muncy Place for their exceptional care.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

