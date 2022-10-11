Watsontown — Audrey J. Houser, 82, of Watsontown passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at her home.

Born on March 16, 1940 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of Richard Winkleman and June (Lehman) Schrack.

Audrey was a graduate of Milton High School. For 15 years Audrey was employed at CVS/Pharmacy in Watsontown—establishing a strong connection to the community.

She enjoyed anything that involved her family—shopping, cooking, and hosting holiday celebrations were her favorite activities. Audrey was the heart and soul of her family—time spent with her was treasured.

Audrey is survived by her mother June Schrack, of Watsontown; her brothers: Michael Schrack and his wife Colleen, of California, John Schrack and his wife Renee, of California; daughters: Cindy Krick and her husband Glenn Krick, of Milton, Vicki Haas and her partner Randy Wolfe, of Northumberland, and Nicole Reichenbach and her significant other Josh Moser, of Lewisburg; three granddaughters: Amy Williams, Courtney Krick, and Erin Krick; five great-grandsons; two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides for her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey Schrack; and her companion of 40 years, Larry Murray.

Services and burial will be held privately by the family.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence for the family please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

