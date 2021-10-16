Watsontown -- Audrey J. Beck, 81, of Watsontown went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at her home.

Born November 15, 1939 in Moreland Twp., Lycoming Co., she was the daughter of the late Walter R. and Clara I. (Vandine) Murray. On June 20, 1958, she married Max E. Beck and they celebrated 63 years of marriage.

​Audrey was a 1957 graduate of Hughesville High School. She worked for the Pennsylvania House in Lewisburg, retiring in 2002. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Watsontown.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing, cross stitching, and especially loved her flowers. Most of all Audrey cherished all the time she could spend with her grandchildren and family.

In addition to her husband, Max, she is survived by her two sons: Keith D. Beck and his girlfriend Alberta Love, of Watsontown, and Scott E. Beck and his wife Nadine, of Muncy; one daughter: Sandra L. Snyder and her husband Harvey, Jr., of Turbotville; four grandchildren: Daniel A. and Drew A. Snyder, Scott Beck Jr., and Devin Houseknecht; five great-grandchildren: Dylan A., Alyssa P., Brody A. Snyder, Marshall and Benelli Beck; two brothers: John Murray, of Muncy, and Larry Murray, of Athens; and two sisters: Marjorie Shaner, of Virginia, and Doris Baylor, of Montgomery.

Preceding her in death besides her parents, was her granddaughter, Melissa Beck.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 17 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown and 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 6590 Musser Lane, Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with her minister, Rev. Justin Lingenfelter, officiating. Burial will follow in Delaware Run Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in Audrey’s memory be made to her church, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 6590 Musser Lane, Watsontown, PA 17777.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.



