Williamsport -- Audrey F. Harding, 97, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Born April 3, 1923 in Linden, she was a daughter of the late Amos and Mabel (Watts) Marshall.

She was a member of St. Paul-Calvary United Methodist Church. Audrey enjoyed working outside and was known for keeping an immaculate home and garden. She liked watching HGTV, the Food Network, and basketball, especially the Chicago Bulls. Audrey loved spending time with her family; creating memories through bus and casino trips to Atlantic City, traveling to Florida and Walt Disney World, and delighting in holiday and Sunday dinners.

Surviving are three sons, K. Richard Harding (Ressie), of Linden, Donald E. Harding, of Williamsport, and Edward J. Harding, of Williamsport; three grandsons, Richie (Marina), Raymond and Donald Harding; a great-grandson, Ivan; sister, Bessie Ertel, of Williamsport; a special niece, Diane S. Fulmer (Tom) and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years, Kenneth R. Harding; sisters, Geraldine Kosinski, Betty Gamble, Evelyn Carothers, and Shirley Younkin; and two infant brothers.

A private graveside service at Wildwood Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Audrey’s name may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.

