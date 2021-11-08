Muncy -- Audrey E. Martin, 97, of Muncy died Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at her home.

Born August 18, 1924 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Ethel Faye (Millheim) Lyons. She married her husband, James LeRoy Martin on January 3, 1943 and together they celebrated 31 years of marriage before his death on February 26, 1974.

Audrey was a graduate of the Muncy Normal School. She worked early in life at the former Herr’s Dairy Store, Muncy, later for Sylvania, Montoursville, Santa Plus in the Lycoming Mall, and a former bookstore located in Eagle’s Mere.

Audrey enjoyed cooking and feeding the neighborhood. She loved to go shopping and searching the flea markets making the best deal she could.

Surviving are two daughters, Barbara Faye Heller and her husband Ray, and Lori McHenry and her significant other, John Ranck, all of Muncy; 12 grandchildren, Jamie, Jodi, Brian, Joshua, Steven, Erica, Carrie Ann, Jenna, Ashley, Megan, Aaron and Tara; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by four children, Steven Michael Martin, Sara Jane Long, James Richard Martin and Randy Lee Martin; and six siblings, Michael, Norman and Charles Lyons, Grace Koch, Hilda Richard and Georgine Watson.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 8 in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

