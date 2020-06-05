Williamsport -- Audrey C. Ulsamer, 91, formerly of Williamsport, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family at the home of her daughter.

Audrey was born in Williamsport on December 1, 1928, a daughter of John H. and Audrey B. (Snyder) Fischer.

Audrey worked at Divine Providence Hospital in the maternity ward for 33 years before retiring in 1993. She had a deep faith and love for God. She was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. Audrey enjoyed golfing, bingo, bowling, and was a member of the Jolly Niners Card Club for over 60 years.

Audrey’s greatest joy was being a loving mother and wife. She and her husband, Robert L. Ulsamer, celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on January 10, 2020. Their love was an example for all. Her ability to nurture, care and provide for the needs of others extended beyond her home. She was known as “Sis” not only by her brothers and sisters but by many of her friends and extended family members.

She is survived by her husband; son, Stephen (Sherrie) Ulsamer of Williamsport; daughters, Sister Diane Marie Ulsamer SSJ of Watertown, New York, Sharon L. Johnson of Reading, Mary Jo (Douglas) Bolin of Flemington; eight grandchildren, Janet Kryder, Denise Sechrist, Scott Ulsamer, Nicole Fulton, Heath Johnson, Jennifer Foster, Kristin Comune, Kimberly Reed; 12 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters, Frederick and Donald Fischer of Williamsport, Mary McFadden of Aliquippa and Jean Boroch of Williamsport and many nieces and nephews.

Her parents and her brothers, Herman, Robert, John, Raymond and Joseph Fischer all preceded her in death.

The family will receive friends at St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. with burial to follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Audrey’s name may be made to, St. Boniface Catholic Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of your choice.

