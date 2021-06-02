Williamsport -- Ashley L. Trimble, 36, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville following her courageous battle with Leukemia.

Born March 11, 1985 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Andrew M. Trimble (Holli) of Williamsport and Becky Sue (Fleming) Trimble (Richard Miller), of Shickshinny.

Ashley was a graduate of the Williamsport Area High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University in graphic design. She worked briefly as security for a drilling company and as a route manager and delivery person for the Sun-Gazette.

Ashley was a loving and compassionate person who was incredibly witty and intelligent. She was a talented writer and a published author. She was also a talented painter and photographer who had an appreciation for all art. Amongst Ashley’s many talents in her free time she could be found reading a book, fishing, enjoying her Dad’s delicious baked beans, but most of all her time was most spent with her loving family. Ashley could also be described as a cinema buff, she loved watching movies, especially Harry Potter and the Marvel series. She had the most beautiful personality, was a fierce friend to many and it is impossible to list all her other wonderful qualities.

Surviving in addition to her parents is the love of her life and husband of 16 years, Gary R. Heisley; beloved son and light of her life, Stanley Pepperman; siblings, Thomas Fleming (Kelly) of Factoryville, Andrea Daniels (Jason) of Williamsport, Brittany Hinds (Clyde) of Muncy, Arthur Trimble, III (Kathy Miller) of South Williamsport, Katherine Trimble of Williamsport, Jeremiah Miller of Shickshinny, Hannah Trimble of Williamsport and Kristen DeHotman, of South Williamsport; six nephews, Dominic Daniels, Conner Hinds, Dylan Wilt, Evan Fleming, Keigan Fleming and Bryce Miller; eight nieces, Jordyn Daniels, Rosalie Trimble, Belle, Angel, Maddison and Emersyn Hinds, Amber Fleming and Averi Miller and three aunts, Brenda L. Trimble, Mary E. Trimble and Ann M. Smith (Christopher), all of Williamsport.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Arthur N. Trimble, Jr. and Donna L. (Cook) Trimble; maternal grandparents, Ambrose and Dorothy (Davis) Lose; an uncle, Thomas "Biggie" Lose; and two aunts, Eleanor A. Pleasant-Biag and Tracey L. Anderson.

